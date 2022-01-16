Practically all living things have innate ability to replace dying or worn out cells and tissues, to be able to sustain the functionality of organs and systems, which in turn keep the organism alive. Take for instance, the bones that make up the internal skeleton and support structure of the human body. The skeleton gives the body posture. Whereas the bones are essentially hard structures, yet they are alive. Their ends, where they form joints are designed by nature to be soft, to allow for growth until maturity. Even after attaining maturity, the end parts of bones remain soft because of the cartilages, which reduce friction and allow free, smooth movement of the bone ends. However, aging can cause the cartilage to wear out and not be renewed as rapidly as used to be the case, oftentimes due to depletion of the relevant materials the body needs to rebuild the wearing cartilage. For this reason, there is need to take supplements to augment the requirements of the body. Below are some of such supplements…

Glucosamine

This amino sugar is a natural part of the cartilage in your joints. Taking it as a supplement may help slow down cartilage loss as well as ease stiffness, swelling, and pain. You can find it in capsules, tablets, liquid, or powder form. Your doctor may recommend you take it in combination with another supplement, chondroitin.

Chondroitin

This substance is a natural part of the connective tissue in your bones and cartilage. When you take it as a supplement, it can help boost the collagen in your joints to help you absorb shock better. It may help hold water in your cartilage too. That can make the tissue operate more smoothly. A little extra chondroitin could also help protect you from cartilage loss. The supplement form comes from animal cartilage.

Fish oil/Omega-3s

These amber-coloured oily supplements block proteins and fatty acids that can turn on inflammation. Your body turns them into anti-inflammatory chemicals called resolvins that can help take away joint stiffness and tenderness.

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM)

This sulphuric compound is naturally present in fruits, vegetables, grains, animals, and humans. Sulphur helps your body make connective tissue. Taking 1,000 to 3,000 mg or more of this natural chemical every day may help with symptoms of knee osteoarthritis, such as pain and swelling.

Vitamin D

Scientists who study rheumatoid arthritis have found that people who have the condition often lack vitamin D. Low levels of this essential nutrient may lead to chronic pain. When you take it as a supplement, it could help your arthritis treatment work better.

Turmeric

This spice gives curry its yellow colour. It may give you some pain relief too. A chemical in turmeric called curcumin blocks certain proteins that can cause inflammation. Over time, it can help joints ache less and help you move better.

Borage oil

This extract from seeds of the borago plant is high in gamma linolenic acid, a fatty acid that fights inflammation in the body. Daily borage oil supplements may help treat symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and even reduce the dose you need of your prescription treatments for joint pain and swelling.

SAMe (S-adenosylmethionine)

Your liver produces this chemical compound. When you take it as a supplement, studies show SAMe can work as well as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen and naproxen, to reduce inflammation and relieve pain. It may also help repair cartilage damage that causes arthritis symptoms.

Boswellia

Also called Indian frankincense, this plant extract has been a part of African and Asian folk medicine for centuries. The active ingredient in Boswellia can help with pain and improve movement in your joints. Research also shows it can slow down cartilage loss.

Cat’s Claw (Uncaria Tomentosa)

This woody vine from Central and South America contains chemicals called tannins and sterols that may soothe inflammation. Studies show it might help with knee pain in osteoarthritis without side effects. If you have rheumatoid arthritis, cat’s claw could help ease pain and swelling in your joints.

Avocado Soybean Unsaponifiables (ASU)

Your joints are lined with special cells called synovial cells. ASU helps protect them so they can promote the growth of healthy connective tissue. Studies show that over time, people with osteoarthritis who take ASU supplements may need less pain medication than they did before.

What to avoid

Supplements, like any medicine, come with risks. Thunder god vine, for example, has unpleasant side effects that may outweigh any potential benefit to your joints. Chaparral, arnica, and homemade kombucha tea can be toxic to your liver. Talk to your doctor before trying supplements of any kind — even if you’ve heard they’re good for joint pain.

• Adapted from webms.com