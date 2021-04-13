By Gabriel Dike

Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Obafemi Omokungbe, has challenged the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) to support the college’s management with ideas on how to move the institution forward.

“As a union, you are supposed to complement the efforts of the college management, work hand in hand with the management and provide ideas that would help move YABATECH forward,’’ Omokungbe charged ASUP leaders.

The rector spoke at ASUP YABATECH chapter award ceremony for nine retired members and 16 former ASUP executives held recently at Yusuf Grillo Hall of the college.

He lauded ASUP for keeping the flag flying, adding, “The union is waxing strong and kudos for honouring our retired members. Without them, we wouldn’t be where are today. The retired staff served as our mentors.

“After serving the college for over 30 years, it is nice of ASUP to honour them. They used the better part of their lives to uplift the college. I also congratulate the awardees for serving the union in their various capacities.’’

Secretary of ASUP, Zone C, Mr. Nurudeen Masopa, said being an ASUP executive meant working for members, which also involves risk, “The current union leaders have learnt from the rector as a former chairman on how to handle union issues.’’

He congratulated the retired ASUP members for serving the college meritoriously and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

Former ASUP chairman, Prince Davidson Aromolaran, acknowledged the contributions of the nine retired members to the college. He said it was a thing of joy to celebrate retired staff and former executives of the union.

One of the retirees and former Dean, School of Liberal Studies, Mr. Benjamin Adeniyi, said YABATECH has made giant strides and urged staff to learn to accept change.

Chairman of ASUP YABATECH chapter, Mr. Remi Ajiboye, described the college as the best polytechnic in the country and that it would continue to remain at the top.

Ajiboye said the retired staff served YABATECH meritoriously, stating that they deserved to be honoured. He also acknowledged the contributions of former executives of the union, who served in various capacities.