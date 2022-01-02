From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke, has called on the affluent in the society to strive towards utilising their resources to enhance the development of their various communities and well-being of the people.

Okpaleke who spoke yesterday while dedicating a low-price supermarket set up for the welfare of the community in Akpu, Orumba South Local Government Area by the founder of Emeka Agba Foundation, called on families to be united in love, respect, and concern for the welfare of each other and let it reflect on the mission of faith.

The prelate lauded Chief Emeka Agba for his think-home philosophy and burning passion for improving the living conditions of his people by embarking on various pro-people activities in the area.

He said the low-price supermarket apart from making goods available to the people at their doorsteps, would also create employment for the people employed in the business.

Speaking at the event, Chief Agba said the motive behind the establishment of the outfit was to bring those things which people need at random to their doorsteps, thereby making shopping less stressful, and cumbersome – everything geared towards serving the community.

His wife and initiator of the foundation, Mrs. Juliet Agba, a legal practitioner, explained that the opening of the supermarket remained one of the innovations targeted at promoting the living standard of the rural dwellers.