From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Renowned educationist and founder of the Mummy’s Place, a private educational institution based in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Dr Damilola Oshin has called on well-meaning individuals and philanthropists to support the education sector with funds.

The educationist who noted that the task of education is money drifting, stressed that money is essential for delivery of quality and sound education at all levels.

The school proprietress who spoke at a reception organized by the Ondo State government in honour of the school, having bagged the 2022 President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The Mummy’s Place International Nursery and Primary School had emerged the overall best private Nursery and Primary school in the country and presented with an award and a coaster bus by the Federal Ministry of Education during the World Teachers Day.

Speaking at the reception, Dr Oshin said “Education is everybody’s responsibility. We have children in school today who are not even interested in learning because they have been distracted online through some celebrities, so they want to be a celebrity all of a sudden and they are not ready to study.

Dr. Oshin, therefore, said in order to move the education sector forward in Nigeria, all hands must be on deck.

“We should raise the moral standard of the children, while the government should try as much as possible to keep the support on. We know we have dwindling resources and that’s where the private schools come in. Rich people and philanthropists should come in and help to lift the standard of education by providing money because money is essential in driving education,” she said.

While presenting the award to the state government, Dr. Oshin thanked the state government for providing an enabling environment for the school to thrive.