.Says 10m Nigerians living with disabilities

Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it would continue to support Persons with Disabilities to ensure that their inclusion, rights and participation in the society are given utmost priority.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, stated this yesterday in Abuja in commemoration of the International Week of the Deaf and International Day of Sign Languages.

Farouq said her the ministry “has been in the forefront of ensuring that the Nigeria Disability Commision is established to assuage the yearnings and aspirations of all persons with disabilities in Nigeria.”

According to her, “The purpose of the International Day of Sign Languages among others is to promote linguistic identity and culture of deaf people all over the world.

“Let me assure you that the Federal government, through the ministry, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all persons with disabilities in Nigeria are carried along in governance by removing all barriers which before now posed as hindrance for effective functioning of persons with disabilities”.

Earlier, Secretary General, Nigeria National Association of the Deaf, Chidi Topaz Oluije, thanked the minister for marking the day in Nigeria, as “10 million persons are said to be deaf according to the World Health Organization.”

Meanwhile, National President, Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPED), Ekaete Judith Umoh, appealed to the Federal Government to make available budgetary provision for the new disability Commission, to enable it cater for the wellbeing of members.

This is even as she urged the Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Lalu, to hit the ground running on “plans and projects that will bring succor to the disability community.”

She, also, called on the Ministry of Information, “to make immediate provisions for promotion of awareness regarding the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities; and the capabilities, achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to the society as stipulated by the Act.”