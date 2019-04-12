Brown Chimezie

For Ganiyu Olalekan Salami, a businessman in Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos, life has become hellish.

His trouble began after he agreed to sponsor a political candidate in Oshodi. The automobile engineer, owber of a sprawling workshop in the Ajao area of Lagos State, said his decision to financially support one of the candidates in the last state elections almost cost him his life, as hoodlums stormed his automobile workshop in Ajao and vandalised the whole premises.

He recalled that the problem began when, as a card-carrying member of All Progressives Congress (APC), he agreed to sponsor Afeez Jayeola as a councillorship candidate in the area sometime in 2017.

“When they commenced preparation for the chairmanship and councillorship elections, Afeez came to inform me that he was interested in running as a councillor to represent our ward, which is Igbeyinadun, Oshodi, Lagos State. He said he did not have the finances to register as an aspirant. I have known Afeez for a long time. He is credible and has integrity in the community. I believed that he would serve the people well. So I told him I was going to finance him.”

Salami said some APC members in his ward had other plans and never wanted Afeez to contest. They warned him to stop supporting Afeez, but he refused: “Later, Afeez also approached me. He said some members of the party were sending him messages threatening to deal with him, if he did not withdraw from the race.

“Many party members also asked me to withdraw my support for Afeez, but I said no, that I would support anyone I wanted.”

Salami said he later reported the matter to the party’s ward chairman, “The ward chairman told me not to worry, that he was going to call a peace meeting. A week later, the chairman told me that he raised questions about threats to my life by party members, but that they denied that such conversations ever took place between them and myself.”

Salami further recalled that, despite assurances from the ward chairman, he was worried, knowing that Nigerian politics has always been filled with bitterness.

“I remembered one Rasak Bello, aka Hamburger, that was killed on May 29, 2017, because of election. He was also a member of the APC and was a supporter of the chairmanship candidate who was seeking re-election. This got me unsettled as the election approached.

“The election took place on July 22 and Afeez won the seat for Igbeyinadun Ward, Oshodi. A day after, I received a call from a private number telling me that they would make sure that I regretted sponsoring Afeez. I then went to the chairman of Igbehinadun Ward to report the incident because I believed it was those that had been threatening me that must be behind the phone calls. When I got to him, he assured me that he would do all he could to address the issue.”

Salami said the messages and phone calls forced his wife and daughter, Aliyah, to travel to the United States on August 22, 2017.

“I couldn’t travel with our daughter to ease the stress of the threats. I couldn’t travel with her then because I had some jobs to deliver to customers. I, however, travelled to the US on August 23, 2017, with my daughter, Amirat. I couldn’t travel with my other children because they were in boarding house in Owode, Ogun State, and I felt that those threatening us were not aware of their whereabouts. I had hoped that if we stayed out of sight for some time, the threats might be over. But I was wrong.

“While in the US, I stayed in touch with the chairman, who continued to assure me that everything wowuld be all right. On October 28, 2017, I returned to Nigeria, while my wife stayed back with our last child. She said she was still not comfortable with returning to Nigeria in view of the rampant political killings in the country. A week after I returned, I resumed my business. Everything looked good for a while, until I started receiving threatening phone calls again in December 2017. The callers would tell me that going to the police would not help me, as those after me were well connected. After a call in February 2018, I went to Makinde Police Station to report the matter. The police told me that they would investigate.

“But things became even worse on March 8, this year, when some hoodlums broke into my auto workshop in Ajao. They vandalised many vehicles and demolished my office. From the magnitude of the havoc, it was obvious that they were out to kill me,” he said.

Corroborating the account, his father, Suaibu Salami, said when he got to his son’s auto garage and saw the level of damage, he was certain that the hoodlums meant to kill his son: “Since then, we have been living in fear, not knowing what next the assailants would do. Day and night, they bombard my son’s phone with calls and messages that they would kill him once they set their eyes on him.”

Ganiyu Salami said when the problems continued, and with his place of business in shambles, he returned to the US to join his wife and children. He said things were really tough in the US, which made him cross to Canada, where he is trying to make ends meet.

He further explained that, with the post-election crises and killings in Nigeria, he felt it was not safe to return to the country.

His father expressed a similar opinion. He alleged that in the Oshodi/Isolo axis, scores of people lost their lives in violence before and after the elections. He called on the Nigerian government to do everything to protect life and property of Nigerians who daily fall victim to politically-motivated attacks in the country.

When the reporter spoke to Afeez on the telephone, he confirmed that Ganiyu Salami actually sponsored him for the councillorship in 2017, adding that the gesture did not go down well with some members of the APC in his ward who began to threaten Ganiyu through text messages. He also confirmed that Ganiyu was forced to flee the country when his workshop was vandalised.