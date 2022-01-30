From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has charged Nigerians to be circumspect and deliberate in their choice of public office holders by supporting candidates who have the fear of God and respect for humanity.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, Governor Lalong gave the charge at the 1st General Assembly of Catholics in Politics and Catholic Business Leadership.

Lalong said Nigerians of all faiths must fully participate in the political process before, during and after elections by ensuring that candidates that vie for public office possess godly principles that will guide them to govern with the fear of God and do justice to all.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said bringing Catholic politicians and captains of industry under one roof to discuss their roles in the Nigerian project at this particular time is very significant, because the nation is in dire need of godly men and women to champion the rebirth that will lead Nigeria to achieving its national aspirations.

The governor recalled that Christians and indeed Catholics are taught to follow the principles laid out by God in the Bible and the examples left by Jesus Christ, such that they will always make a difference wherever they find themselves.

He emphasised that the forum provides the participants an opportunity to discuss the challenges confronting Nigeria such as insecurity, corruption, violence, diseases, poverty, and poor infrastructure with a view to peer-reviewing one another and giving stewardship of their responsibilities in various offices.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his remarks commended the Catholic Church for organising the General Assembly, which he noted is in line with her long tradition of speaking truth to power and creating consciousness among citizens.