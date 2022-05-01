From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

As Muslims all over the world complete Ramadan fasting and celebrate Eid-El-Fitr festival, the Asiwaju Musulumi Of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Dr Khamis Olatunde-Badmus, has enjoined Nigerians to devise strategic means in various communities to complement government efforts at putting end to ritual killings.

Asiwaju in a Sallah message from his media office on Sunday, condemned ritual killings, saying “it is unfortunate to observe that ritual killings is on the rise at a time many Nigerians appear to be worshipping God.

He asked Nigerians irrespective of faith to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan fast which he said teaches discipline, moderation, compassion, piet, humility and total submission to Allah.

He also advised the authorities, particularly security agencies and judiciary to promptly prosecute and punish anyone caught in the despicable act in order to discourage others with such evil intentions.

The Muslim leader said “that anyone thinks money ritual is real makes Nigeria lag behind among the comity of civilized nations. Hard work, creativity, focus, persistence, patience and grace are some of the ingredients of success.”

He congratulated all Muslims in Nigeria, particularly in Southwest, Edo and Delta on the occasion of Eid-El-Fitr adding “Ramadan has come to an end but the lessons of piety, love, contentment, love for fellow human beings, spirit of giving, sharing and caring should be everlasting part of our beings,” he added.

