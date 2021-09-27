Ozigbo Vanguard, a support group comprising of prominent professionals, politicians, artisans, and students committed to delivering a resounding victory for the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo has flagged off its campaign activities.

Convener of the group, Izuchukwu Oraelosi while addressing large gathering of supporters in Awka yesterday , announced its plans for the grassroots campaign and sensitisation of Ndi Anambra ahead of the polls.

He said the group remains focused on ensuring that Ozigbo emerges as the next governor of Anambra State.

While delivering a brief speech, Mr Victor Okpoko, the Director-General of Ozigbo Vanguard said the support group has taken definite steps to ensure the Ka Anambra Chawapu message reaches every doorstep in Anambra.

“Our plans for Ndi Anambra are solid and will bring results. We are set to go on market rallies that will touch all the villages in Anambra State,” Okpoko revealed.

“We have also launched a weekly radio programme, ‘Ozigbo Listens’, which will address the questions of Ndi Anambra and intimate them with the Ka Anambra Chawapu manifesto.”

In his reaction, the PDP candidate, Valentine Ozigbo accompanied to the event by his running mate , Mrs Azuka Enemo and several directors of the PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation, party leaders and faithful expressed gratitude to the group for their selfless contribution to the Ka Anambra Chawapu project, assuring them of his approval of their grand plans.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.