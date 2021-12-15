From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, appears to be under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential poll as a group known as Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has inaugurated a steering campaign committee.

Though the former governor of Lagos State is yet to make known his intentions for the apex seat, many groups have started rooting for him.

While addressing APC chieftains, yesterday, in Abuja, former Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) and TSG coordinator in the FCT, Zaphaniah Bitrus, said the essence of the event was to put structures in place to ensure that Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

Bitrus, who also emerged as chairman steering committee, said: “Take the Tinubu campaign to the grassroots and mobilise Nigerians to vote Tinubu for President in 2023.We should support him. Let us give him the mandate. When he takes over, many things are going to change. He believes in equity, fairness and justice and he will boost the nation’s economy.

Similarly, TSG women leader, Toyin Badmus, said Asiwasju presidency would guarantee women inclusiveness in the scheme of things and prepare grounds for their better standards of living.

TSG Director General, Umar Ibrahim, said the best thing that would happen to Nigeria at the end of Buhari’s tenure would be to inaugurate Tinubu as the next president.

