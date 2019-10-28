A frontline entrepreneur, Mr. Fidel Anujuo, has called on Imo indigenes to give Governor Emeka Ihedioha all the support and understanding needed for him to succeed.

Anujuo, who spoke to journalists in Lagos, said citizens should be patient with the governor as he undertakes the task of rebuilding infrastructure in the state.

He said the menace of flooding was a worldwide occurrence and attributed the trend to climate change.

“In Nigeria, nearly no state is spared. From the highly metropolitan and urbanised Lagos to the largely lush Benue, from the coastal Delta to the heartland state of Kogi, to the eastern belt of Anambra and Imo, the storyline is just about the same

“The current anxiety expressed by a segment of Ndi Imo on flooding and its negative impact on roads, is not unexpected. However, we owe it as a duty to recall how opportunistic parasites, deploying politics, hounded ex-governor Ikedi Ohakim out of office and replaced him with Rochas Okorocha. Today the rest is history. It is with this sense of historical responsibility that I call on Imo citizens for restraint, for calm and patience with the administration of Ihedioha. Judging by the calibre and depth of the human capital he has assembled to work with him, there is little or no doubt Imo will be better. All we call for is the right attitudinal disposition and understanding towards the challenges of governance.’’