From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has advised IPOB and Igbo leaders to support the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership of Prof. George Obiozor to realise the quest for a South East presidency in 2023.

In a statement by the group in Owerri, yesterday, signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, and Secretary, Kanice Igwe, it further urged aggrieved members in the zone to come together for the purpose of realising the objective of producing a president in Nigeria by 2023.

“Those against the emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide should try to realign their interest to be in tandem with Ndigbo, especially for common pursuit of the Igbo collective agenda of economic and political resurgence, and towards producing a Nigerianpresident of Igbo extraction come 2023.”

Ibem also advised IPOB against its antagonism on Igbo leaders, especially the group’s recent comment that it would not support Obiozor.

“IPOB in its publication said that they will not recognise Prof. Obiozor as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide nor will they work with him. While it may not be entirely right to say Ohanaeze Ndigbo is IPOB’s problem nor that the latter is much the former’s, the goal should have been to give Ndigbo a common and collective voice that makes for consensus building rather each speaking differently.”

On the alleged sponsorship of Obiozor by the Fulani as claimed by IPOB, Ibem said:”While, before the election, there were brotherly disagreements as happens everywhere, the election of Obiozor was free and fair. COSEYL does not understand how a Fulani cabal or clique influenced from Abuja the emergence of Obiozor. What, ordinarily, should have followed would have been IPOB alerting Ndigbo generally to the scheme and shenanigans, even the meddlesomeness of external body regarding Obiozor before the election.”