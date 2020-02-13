Tony Osauzo, Benin

Pro–Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Igbinedion University, Okada, Prof. Sheikh Ahmed Abudllah, yesterday, urged federal and state governments to support privately owned and managed educational and healthcare delivery institutions in the country.

Abudllah made the call during the inauguration of the Board of Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada.

He said the synergy between government and private investors in educational and health centres would result in a win-win outcome for all stakeholders. He appealed to the Federal Government to direct relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to fashion out ways sof assisting private educational and health institutions.

Abudllah charged members of the board of the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital to see their assignment as a call to duty to groom upcoming medical practitioners, create an enabling environment for quality research, and boost effective and affordable healthcare delivery in the country.

He said the collaboration between Igbinedion Teaching Hospital and Igbinedion University had contributed in adding over 1,000 medical doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists and other professionals to the medical field.

Inaugurating the Board, the Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Regents of the University, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, who was represented by the Deputy Chancellor and Chairman of Regents, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, told the Board members that they were expected to provide oversight on management to ensure a smooth implementation of the mission and vision of the hospital.

“It is our fervent belief that you will strengthen the resource base of the hospital, increase internally generated revenue and quality of training and services,” he said.

Chairman of the inaugurated board, Prof. Abiodun Ilesanmi, appreciated the honour and prilvilege to serve, even as he called for the cooperation, understanding and support of the management of hospital.