From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has pleaded with Anambra people to support the governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo, to succeed in office for the transformation of the state.

In a statement in Awka, yesterday, entitled: “Love him or hate him, Soludo is a rare breed and a tolerant leader,” Obigwe restated his earlier position that disappointment awaits those that are wishing that Governor Willie Obiano and Soludo relationship would be strained beyond redemption when the former hands over to the latter.

He said the reason there won’t be any feud between the two was because Soludo is the God-ordained successor to Governor Obiano and is determined to protect their relationship from being strained by agents of discord.

“I will not talk about how he is going to do that and the steps he is taking to ensure both him and Governor Obiano will remain best of friends even after Obiano’s tenure, but Ndi Anambra are truly blessed to have Soludo as Governor Obiano’s successor. He will definitely do his best to meet the high expectations of his numerous fans and well wishers when he takes over from Obiano.

“I say it boldly that the choice of Soludo as Governor Obiano’s successor is the best choice,” he said.