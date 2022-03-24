From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Southern Nigeria Ethenic Youth Leaders Assembly (SNEYLA) have appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sheath their swords and support the calls for a president of southern heritage in the 2023 general elections.

In a communiqué read by their chairman, Felix Worlu, who is also the President Ikwere Youth Council (IYC) after their meeting on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, also pleaded with the pro-Biafra group to see the Nigerian President of South East extraction as a means to heal all forms of marginalisation and reintegrate the region into the mainstream of Nigerian political project.

While urging other regions to respect the laid down equity and fairness in electing Nigeria’s president, it noted that the South East should produce the next president, maintaining that it is the only way justice will prevail among them.

The communiqué also stated that ‘this would provide a lasting solution to the extant quagmire in the nation. The existing power-sharing between Southern and Northern Nigeria Should be upheld to build a strong Nigeria devoid of any form of marginalisation in Nigeria.

‘When new democracy was ushered into Nigeria, South West was earnestly considered which produced Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, and when by the subsequent opportunity it returned to southern Nigeria between 2009 to 2015, South-South had it through President Goodluck Jonathan. As the presidency is returning to southern Nigeria, it is justifiable that South East should produce the president of Nigeria in 2023 to encourage political stability and national unity,’ Worlu stated.

Meanwhile, the youth group have frowned at the deteriorated security situation in Nigeria and called on President Mohammadu Buhari to fashion the best strategic approach to save Nigerians from such challenges as banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and all kinds of criminal activities bedevilling the country.

The presidential delegations of the groups that attended the meeting include Napuru Bassuo ( Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council), Bawo Yagu (Itsekiri National Youth Council), Ineife Perekosufa (Yenagoa Federation Youth Council), Goodnews Nwankwoala (Etche Community Youth Leader Jaja Christopher Nnanna (Opobo Youth Federation). Abom Ephraim Okon (Anang Federation Youth) Babatunde Olayemi, and Dr Fami Lawson(Afenifere Youth President).

Others are George Odu (Ogba Youth Council), Omereji Ultimate (Ishimbam Youth Forum),

Eric Oluwale (Oodua Youth Movements) Duru Nixon Ufuoma(Urhobo Youth Progressive Union) and Igboayaka O Igboayaka.