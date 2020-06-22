Tony John, Port Harcourt

Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has called civil servants to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s efforts to checkmate spread of coronavirus in the state.

Obuah made the call at the weekend, shortly after monitoring the decontamination exercise at the Rivers State Government Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

Obuah, who was the immediate urged civil servants to support efforts of Governor Wike in checkmating the spread of the ravaging pandemic in Rivers.

He said the governor was prepared to ensure the coronavirus pandemic was contained to avoid further spread.

Obuah said civil servants from grade levels one to 10 were directed after the index case to remain at home from March 27, 2020, until further notice.

According to the RIWAMA boss, the flag-off of the decontamination of public places in Rivers launched by the governor on June 1, at Government House, Port Harcourt, entered 18 consistent and successful days in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas with the decontamination of the government secretariat in Port Harcourt.

The decontamination team has so far decontaminated some major markets, parks, schools, churches, secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, secretariat of Nigeria Bar Association, Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, the slaughter market and major bus stops.