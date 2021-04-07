From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has called on governors of the 19 Northern States to throw their weight behind the campaign of their wives to check drug addiction and rehabilitation of victims in the region.

Ishaku made the call on Wednesday when he recieved a delegation of Northern Governors’ Wives’ Forum in Jalingo while on a a strategy meeting on their campaign against drug abuse.

Ishaku, who described drug abuse in the country and particularly in the North as endemic and alarming, said that the role being played by the Northern Governors Wives’ Forum was noble and must be encouraged.

He called on governors in the region to support the Forum by energising them to do more for their states and commended the Forum for their unique approach towards tackling the endemic problem of drug abuse and for the achievements recorded in the northern states so far.

In her address, the chairperson of the Forum, Dr Aminat Bello, wife of the governor of Niger said the Forum’s approach of sensitising and rehabilitating drug addicts has given hope to thousands of youths in the North.

Bello said that they were in the state to support the efforts of the wife of the state governor to do more in rehabilitating victims of drug abuse.

In her opening address, Mrs Anna Ishaku said drug abuse was partly responsible for most of the crimes threatening the country and called for support against the menace.

She thanked members of the forum for coming to Taraba to give support to her efforts at taking addicted youths out of the drug debacle and commended the role of her husband, Governor Ishaku, the Deputy Governor of the state, Haruna Manu, and many other officials of the state government for supporting her project.

She said that she had raised funds and built a drug victims rehabilitation centre in Jalingo.

The wife of the Taraba governor said that the centre would be commissioned by Governor Ishaku and would be handed over to the state government.