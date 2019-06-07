Nigeria Football Supporters Club has congratulated the new Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu just as it commended his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for his giant strides in sports development in the state.

In a statement by the club, signed by its President General, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, it expressed hope that the new governor, being a sportsman, will continue with the legacy of his predecessors and not only take sports in Lagos State to the next level, but continue with the good relationship with the club.

“We’ re happy at the inauguration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the new governor of Lagos State and we wish him a successful tenure in his plans of making the state a model on the continent.

“As a tested technocrat, seasoned administrator and sportsman, we have no doubt in our mind that his administration will usher in development in all the nook and crannies of Lagos State.

“We also hope that as a sportsman, he will continue with sports development in the state and also continue to partner the Supporters Club towards making our national teams champions in all competitions they participate in.”

The statement further noted that the club looked forward to the continuation of the relationship existing between it and the Lagos State government.