By Bolaji Okunola

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club on Thursday charged Coach Augustine Eguavoen and the Super Eagles players to be prepared for the double header against Ghana even as they have declared a three days fasting and prayer to ensure that Nigeria dwarf arch rival, Ghana in quest for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup ticket.

National Chairman of the body, Samuel Ikpea, a reverend made this known at a media parley staged at the club’s secretariat in Surulere, Lagos.

He stated this while revealing plans ahead the mandatory playoff duels billed for 25th and 29th of this month. The clergy turned football administrator who is keen at cheering the three time African Champion to glory, further stated that the exercise will begin from March 22nd to 24th.

“We can’t wait to be in Qatar. The World Cup playoff against Ghana will be difficult based on the rivalry between both countries and we learnt the Ghanaian are banking on voodoo to pick the qualification ticket but as a God fearing body, we’ll be venturing into three days of fasting and prayer to neutralise this.