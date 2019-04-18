Emma Jemagah

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has announced plans to storm Egypt with about 500 members to drum support for the Super Eagles at the forthcoming Nations Cup.

Disclosing this to the media yesterday, National Chairman of the club, Rev Samuel Ikpea announced that the club was making necessary arrangements with the various embassies to ensure that travel documents were procured on time for members.

Nigeria will this year participate in Africa Nations Cup in Egypt, Women World Cup in France, U-20 World Cup in Poland and the U-17 World Cup in Brazil and Ikpea was optimistic that the supporters club, as the number 12th player on the pitch, would be there to cheer the teams to victory, even as he commended their sponsors and most especially, Globacom Telecommunications and others bodies that had stood by the club.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we’ve started arrangement with all stakeholders towards a successful outing at the various competitions our teams will participate this year.