EMMA JEMEGAH

Heartland FC of Owerri management has been called upon to explain to the people of Imo State how they spent the millions released to the club by the government in the last eight months.

Some of the fans were reacting angrily to the statement credited to technical adviser of the club, Fidelis Ilechukwu, that the team is broke and asked the management to explain how the monthly allocation to the club, which was increased from N18 million to N30 million by the state government, was spent.

The fans are also questioning why the players’ December salaries were not paid as well as clarification on how much was saved from the sacking of workers and players.

The angry supporters blamed the team’s poor run in the now suspended NPFL on the management, citing the game against Rivers United which they lost as a result of the slashing of the players and officials’ feeding allowances before the game as they accused them of indirectly sending the team on relegation.