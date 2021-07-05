Supporters of South African former president, Jacob Zuma, yesterday, formed a human shield outside his home to prevent his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt for defying its order to appear before an inquiry into corruption.

He was ordered to report to the nearest police station by midnight on Sunday and begin a 15-month jail sentence. The 79-year-old Zuma has launched an appeal against the ruling.

Analysts said although the Constitutional Court has agreed to consider the challenge, Zuma was at risk of arrest if he does not meet the Sunday deadline.

The Constitutional Court has said it will consider Zuma’s appeal on July 12. In the meantime, another appeal against the arrest order is expected to be heard by the High Court of KwaZulu-Natal Province tomorrow.

Hundreds of supporters have been gathering outside his homestead in the eastern town of Nkandla this week.

More arrived yesterday, with many vowing to form a human shield to stop any arrest.

“A messy confrontation would’ve ensued if police dared to arrest men,” Jacob Zuma said to hundreds of his supporters who erupted in loud cheers and whistling.

His supporters dressed in Zulu traditional outfits, others in ANC T-shirts with his face on them, have been camping outside his home in Nkandla to form a human shield to prevent him from being arrested ever since the courts ruled Zuma should be jailed.

The gathering by his supporters is actually illegal under the country’s regulations aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

But there are no police officers in sight to disperse the gathering, leading many to say that the former president is above the law and that justice is not seen to be done when it comes to powerful politicians.

Zuma has repeatedly told his supporters that he doesn’t fear imprisonment, but behind the scenes his legal team is working around the clock to keep him out.

