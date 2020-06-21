Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has alleged that some loyalists of the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi made attempts to loot at the government house located in Alagbaka area of Akure on Saturday night.

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Segun Ajiboye said the proactive measures of the security operatives at the government house prevented the alleged looting.

In the statement titled “Alleged Looting In Goveenment House: Akeredolu commends security for vigilance, appeals for calm”, the Governor enjoined his loyalists to remain calm as security operatives are on top of the situation.

He said “reports of alleged looting by some officials attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor have been noted with serious concern and attention given to same.

“Governor Akeredolu while commending the security agents whose vigilance prevented the carting away of government property from the Government House under a spurious guise, has equally called for calm and more vigilance by all and sundry.

“While the Governor takes no delight in breaching the personal freedom and liberty of all individuals, it is pertinent to ensure that government stems and possibly, halts needless sabotage of government business as well as pernicious acts capable of creating a breach of public peace.

“In this regard, much as individuals, groups, or group of persons within the limits of their personal liberties and freedom are entitled to exercise their rights to every manner of legitimate endeavour, government shall not shy away from protecting public property under its watch.

“Nonetheless, Governor Akeredolu enjoins security agents attached to the government house to ensure they carry out a thorough and dispassionate discharge of their assigned duties and responsibilities,” he added.