From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Labour Party (LP) supporters in the FCT yesterday scrambled for Peter Obi campaign materials as the party began strategic and door-to-door campaigns with the inauguration of polling unit canvassers at the Dawaki Pantaker Market, Abuja.

Chief Spokesperson of the party Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, told journalists at the inauguration that he started the grassroots mobilisation campaign from his unit to send a message to other members of the Presidential Campaign Council to take a cue from.

Tanko said it was right about the time that every committed member of the party took the campaigns to the grassroots level as the National chairman of the party, Barr Julius Abure, had recently charged them to woo more supporters for Peter Obi.

He said: “I feel it is very important for me to start from my polling unit. This is my polling unit. And then we need to make people understand that there is no division in Nigeria, even though those who have held our collective matrimony have held us down for too long, but it is time to emancipate ourselves from the shackles of poverty and hate for prosperity.

“This is exactly what brought us to this particular unit 4 in Dawaki, FCT. This is very important because elections are not only on the streets or campaigns should only be in the media. It is won at the grassroots.

This is just to showcase and challenge all Obidients that you need to go back to your polling unit and do something similar. I have just built my own canvassers poll soldiers that will canvass for Peter Obi in my own polling unit.

“We are targeting not less than 150 or 200 persons at each polling unit. The total population in each polling unit is 500. And we are targeting a minimum of 200. If we continue at that rate, we will have nothing in less than 25 to 30 million people voting for Peter Obi and that’s enough to win the presidency.

“That people are fighting over campaign materials signifies to me that our support base is increasing. I am so happy and elated that they are rushing the campaign materials that show that they are interested in my principal and presidential candidate. So it means that we need to prepare and get more T-shirts as more people are already trooping in to support our candidates.”