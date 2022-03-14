From Fred Itua, Abuja

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), under the aegis of Ward to Ward Ambassador, have called for a concerted effort to unite the party and ensure a smooth intra-party transition of government in 2023 and a successful national convention.

They reminded the party leadership that “the nation cannot afford to wait until a political party is ready.”

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the national coordinator, Myke Ozurumba, told all actors in the struggle for power that the party’s interest should remain paramount amid the leadership crisis in the party.

He also stressed that the call for continuity amid the post-2023 political era should not be shattered for personal interest.

He said: “We wish to remind the party leadership that APC as a political party has grown larger than the coalition of political parties that formed it. Therefore reiterate the need for opening of the inner space for broader participation.

“The leadership of the party cannot be determined by a handful of people who have appropriated to themselves the power to choose who becomes what in the party.”