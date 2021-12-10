Africans from different walks of life, will on Tuesday, December 14 converge on Abuja, to be celebrated with awards of honour in appreciation of their contributions to fatherland.

The event, billed for the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, is powered by Supremacy Magazine to mark its 2021 awards: ‘Supremacy Icons and Achievers.’

A statement by its publisher, Abigail Amalaha, explained that the event is meant to celebrate landmark achievers in the continent. Foremost Africans would be led to the award by the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohammed Ould Ghazouani, who, apart from being an award recipient will be the special guest of honour.

Other awardees include Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, the Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, ABC Agbazuere; Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Igbo Ghana; ESAE University, Cotonou, Benin Republic; Chike Okogwu, Responsibility Officer, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment; Abbas Idriss, DG/CEO, FCT Emergency Management Agency.

Some first class monarchs, like the Sapeyi of Garki, Usman Nga-Kupi; Shehu of Bama, Umar El-Kanemi, members of the business community and entertainment sector will also be honoured. The event will be chaired by the Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to Nigeria, Wendell V.C De Landro who will lead over 10 other ambassadors to attend the occasion.

