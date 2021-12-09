Africans from different walks of life, will on Tuesday, December 14, converge on Abuja, to be celebrated with awards of honor in appreciation of their contributions to fatherland.

The event billed for the Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja, is powered by Supremacy Magazine on the occasion of its 2021 Awards, tagged ‘Supremacy Icons and Achievers’.

A statement by its Publisher, Princess Abigail Amalaha explained that the event is meant to celebrate landmark achievers in the continent of Africa. It further revealed that foremost Africans will be led to the award day by the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, His Excellency, Mohammed Ould Ghazouani, who, apart from being an award recipient will be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.

Other award recipients include Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who will equally lead other African giants who have meaningfully impacted on humanity. Others include, the Chief of Staff to governor of Abia state, Dr. ABC Agbazuere; Dr, Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, Eze Igbo Ghana; ESAE University, Cotonou, Benin Republic; Dr. Chike Okogwu, Chief Responsibility Officer, Centre for Ability, Rehabilitation and Empowerment; Alhaji Abbas Idriss, DG/CEO, FCT Emergency Management Agency. Some first class monarchs, like the Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji, Dr. Usman Nga-Kupi; Shehu of Bama, Alhaji Umar El-Kanemi, members of the business community and entertainment sector will also be honoured.

The event will be chaired by the Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Wendell V.C De Landro who will lead over ten other Ambassadors to grace the occasion. Other dignitaries expected at the event includes Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina.

The Award ceremony will also feature a lecture segment which will be delivered by Ms Eya Essif, Tunisian born International personality and Secretary General of United Towns Agency (UTA) for North South Cooperation, a United Nations accredited Non-Governmental Organization (NGO). She is expected to speak on issues bordering on Poverty and Food Crisis in Africa.

