Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the supreme leader of ‘Berry boys ‘cult group, Bello, for alleged murder and other related offenses.

The notorious gang has its’ operational base in Itire and Mushin areas of the state. Bello, 22 ,has been on the police wanted list for over many years until luck ran against him when he was picked during operation.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police command, Hakeem Odumosu who paraded the suspect and 20 others, said Bello had confessed to be responsible for a series of ” violent attacks, murders and armed robbery incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Donsunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire. The suspect told detectives that he was initiated into the cult at age 12 when he was in junior secondary School, JSSI .

“He later rose to the number one position .The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Baloteli) with 1,928 friends .According to Bello, they use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members. “