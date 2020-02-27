Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the supreme leader of ‘Berry boys ‘cult group, Bello, over alleged murder,robbery and other related offences.

The notorious gang has its’ operational base at Itire ,and Mushin areas of the state. Bello, 22, has been on the police wanted list for over many years until luck ran against him when he was picked during operation.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State police command, CP Hakeem Odumosu ,who paraded the suspect and 20 others, said Bello confessed to be responsible for series of ,” violent attacks, murders and armed robbery incidents recorded in Idiaraba, Lawanson, Donsunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin, and Itire.

The suspect told detectives that he was initiated into the cult at the age of 12 when he was in Junior Secondary School, (JSSI) and he later rose to the number one position. The gang has an official Facebook page (BBL Baloteli) with 1,928 friends. According to Bello,”we use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members”

The CP who was represented by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said in another development, the command busted a syndicate in Agbara that specialised in robbing market women: “There was information that a particular gang that targets traders, especially women on Agbara market day. The gan was terrorising trader. Recently, the gang that operates on motorcycles was sighted by some operatives while they were robbing their victims. But it was the end of the road for one of their members, Godwin, who was arrested and a locally made gun with three live cartridges were recovered from him. We have declared man hunt for other fleeing gang members. We want to warn criminals that Lagos is not a lucrative area to operate.We are everywhere.”