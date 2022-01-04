From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN) has appointed Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah as its new president following the death of its former president, Sheikh Ibrahim Datti Ahned, who passed on a few days ago.

Secretary General of the council, Nafi’u Baba Ahmed, who stated this at a press conference in Kano, yesterday, said Hadiyatullah was the former vice president of the council and his elevation was in total submission to the will of Allah and in line with the constitution of the council.

“We pray Allah SWT to grant him the wisdom and guidance to further the noble objectives of the council, and in particular the unity and progress of the Muslim community,” he said.

Hadiyatullah said the council was overwhelmed by the passage of their former president while praying Allah to forgive the deceased his short comings and grant him eternal rest.

Present at the press conference were Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah, Sheikh Ibrahim Khaliel, Malam Abba Koki and Malam Sani Yakubu.