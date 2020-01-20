Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state after dismissing the appeal challenging his election by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Jeremiah Useni, for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment read by Justice Paul Galunje, the apex court held that the appellant has failed to prove his appeal to warrant the court to interfere with the concurrent judgment of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal.