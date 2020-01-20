Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the validly elected governor of the state.

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Aliyu, for lacking in merit.

In the lead judgment, Justice Uwani Abba Aji held that the appellant grossly failed to prove that Tambuwal’s election was fraught with irregularities.

The court held that the appellant simply dumped documents on the court