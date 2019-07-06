Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Solicitor-General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice Adedayo Apata and 37 others have been elevated to the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Other beneficiaries of the title as announced by the Chief Registrar of Supreme Court and Legal Practitioners’ Committee, Hadizatu Mustapha, include Lagos lawyer, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa and Mrs. Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, who is the wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour. Mustapha said a total of 38 lawyers were elevated by the LPPC at the committee’s 138th plenary session held on Thursday. The successful candidates, who, according to her, were selected from 117 applicants for the rank, are to be sworn in at the ceremony marking the upcoming 2019/2020 legal year of the apex court which will hold in September.

Others include, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana, Ama Etuwewe, Oladipo Olasope, Leslie Olutayo Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe and Andrew Hutton. They also include, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alphonsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, and Echezona Etiaba.