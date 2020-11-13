Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Friday announced the elevation of the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, a former Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, Prof. Oyewolo Oyewo and 70 other successful applicants for the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The new members of the inner bar will be sworn in on December 14, according to the Director of Press and Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande.

The list of 72 successful candidates comprising 62 advocates and 10 in the academics category was signed on behalf of the LPPC secretary by Akande.

Also on the list are two former General Secretaries of the Nigerian Bar Association, Isiaka Olagunju, and Afam Osigwe, a lawyer in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Tijjani Gazali, a former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress, Babatunde Ogala.

The statement by Akande said the LPPC elevated the successful candidates at its 143rd meeting held on Friday.

It read in part, “The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee at its 143rd plenary session held today November 13, 2020, has elevated seventy-two legal Practitioners’ to the inner bar.

“The rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have Distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

“The swearing in of the seventy-two legal practitioners is scheduled for Monday, December 14, 2020.”

Elevating as much as 72 lawyers to the rank of SAN in one batch is record-breaking.

The closest to it was when 38 lawyers were conferred with the rank in 2019.

In 2018, only 31 lawyers were elevated.

Fewer lawyers were picked in 2017 as only 30 were elevated.

In 2016, number of lawyers elevated was 22.

The 2020 list was drawn from an initial shortlist of 137 names.

The rest of the successful candidates in the academics list for 2020 are: Terkula Douglas Pepe, Aliyu Omeza Saiki, Jacob Enunwe Ochidi, Abdulwahab Mohammed, Moses Alfred Ebute, Taiye Abimbola Oladipo, Mumuni Adebimpe Jimoh, Muhammadu Katu Sani Ndanusa, Mohammed Mohammed Ndarani, Gideon Musa Kuttu, Abdullahi Yahaya, Mella Audu Nungh, Yusuf Nya Akirikwen, and Yakubu Abdullahi Hussaini-Ruba.

They also include Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, Abdul Mohammed,Hussaini Zakariyau, Uwadiogbu Sonny Ajala, Ukachi Fredrick Onuobia, Joseph Nnabuezeh Mbadugha, Chukwudi Chudi Obieze, Ejike Chukwugekwu Ezenwa, Chukwuka Nwabueze Ikwuazom, Lotanna Chuka Okoli, Tochukwu Dominic Maduka, Chukwuemeka Obiajuru Nwagu, Henry Okechukwu Akunebu, Uwemedimo Thomas Nwoko, Boma Florence A. Alabi(Mrs), Efefiom Otu Efiom Ekong, and Lawrence Fubara Anga.

Others on the academics list are, Prof Afeisimi Dominic Badaiki, Prof Erugo Sampson, Prof Sani Mohammad Adam, Prof Zacheus Adangor, Prof Festus Oghenemaro Emiri, Prof Joseph Efeyemineni Abugu, Prof Sunday Damilola Sunday, and Dr Omoh-Eboh Omgbai Ikheowa.

Others include Robert Egwuno Emukpoeruo, Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor, Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, Jean Chiazor Anishere (Ms), Uzoma Henry Azikiwe, Osayaba Omorodion Giwa, Yusuf Asamah Kadiri, Babalola George Olatunde, Taiwo Johnson Kupolati, Obafemi Anthony Adewale, Adedapo Osariuyime Tunde-Olowu, Fatai-Ajibola Dalley, Babatunde Kohn Kwame Ogala, Bashorun Oluwatoyin Ajoke (Ms), Olumide Folarin-David Ayeni, and Olusegun Johnson Fabunmi.

The rest are John Mofolorunsho Majiyagbe, Funmilayo Adunni Quadri, Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye,Dada Adekunle Awosika,Remi Peter Olatubora, Festus Kayode Idepefo, Rasheed Okiki Adegoke, Musibau Adetunbi, Mahmud Kola Adesina, Oladapo Akande Akinosun, Nureini Soladoye Jimoh, and Oluseun Mobolaji Abimbola.

