Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has described the Supreme Court verdict on Atiku Abubakar’s appeal against President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory as an affirmation of the supremacy of the people.

Reacting to the decision at the end of the Federal Executive Council meeting, presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Malami told State House correspondents that it was a testimony to the supremacy of democracy.

The AGF said: “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.

“It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that the majority of Nigerians gave this government, the Court of Appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court this morning confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Muhammadu Buhari, by the general consensus of the people, the Court of Appeal for the purpose of determining the fate of the election petition that was filed by the PDP.

“Unanimous decision was handed down,” he said.