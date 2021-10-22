From Obinna Odogwu, Aloysius Attah, Romanus Okoye and Jeff Amechi AgbodoDavid Onwuchekwa

The nation’s apex court, Supreme Court, yesterday, declared Mr. Valentine Ozigbo the authentic candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The panel of justices, led by Justice Inyang Okoro in the judgement threw out all the challenges to Ozigbo’s candidacy and awarded N5 million damages against Senator Ugochukwu Uba.

The apex court affirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division, delivered on September 3, 2021, which declared Ozigbo the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP.

Mr. Ozigbo was present at the Supreme Court alongside the former governor of the state, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The elated Ozigbo reassured the electorate that the victory was a sign of good things to come.

