Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has announced that judgment in the appeals filed to challenge the outcomes of the 2019 governorship elections in Bauchi and Plateau States would be delivered by 3 pm Monday.

Justice Sylvester Ngwuta, who heads the seven-man panel of the apex court, fixed the time after the hearing of the appeals.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the March 2019 election in Bauchi State are by their appeal challenging the victory of Governor Bala Muhammed of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the poll.