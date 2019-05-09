Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Court of Appeal is set to deliver judgment on Friday, May 10, on the pending appeals separately lodged by the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, who has since been convicted by the Code of Conduct Tribunal over non-declaration of his assets.

Before the judgment of the tribunal, Justice Onnoghen had filed four separate appeals in connection with his trial.

The Press Officer of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Musa-Kachalla, disclosed the date for the judgments in the four appeals earlier heard by the court in a message she sent to journalists on Thursday.

The judgments are coming three weeks after the CCT had convicted Onnoghen and ordered his removal as CJN, and about two and ten days after the Court of Appeal heard the appeals and reserved its judgments.

There is a pending appeal challenging April 18, 2019, judgment of the tribunal convicting him, and another challenging an earlier ruling of the CCT which dismissed his no-case submission.

There is also an appeal that challenged the jurisdiction of the CCT to hear the non-declaration of assets charges instituted against him before the CCT.

Onnoghen’s other appeal challenged the ex-parte order which President Muhammadu Buhari relied on to suspend him and appoint Justice Tanko Muhammad as the acting CJN.

Yet another appeal challenged the CCT’s refusal to be bound by the orders made by the Federal High Court and the National Industrial Court directing the tribunal to halt the CJN’s trial.

A three-man bench of the court led by Justice Steven Adah, had heard the four appeals and reserved judgments, on February 27, 2019.

Justice Adah led Justice Tinuade Akomolafe-Wilson and Justice Peter Ige, on the panel that heard the appeals.