Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the application seeking a review of its February 13, 2020 judgment which overturned the All Progressives Congress’ victory in the last governorship election in Bayelsa State saying its judgment is final.

Consequently, the two applications for review brought by the All Progressives Congress and its governorship candidate at the poll and former governor-elect David Lyon for a review was dismissed as an abuse of court process with a cost of N10m each against the applicants.