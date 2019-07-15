Supreme Court dismisses appeal in governor’s age falsification case

Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal seeking to disqualify Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State from contesting the 2019 governorship election in the state on the grounds that he allegedly forged his birth certificate.

In the dismissed appeal, Elvis Chinda, who hails from Rivers State, alleged that the birthday certificate Governor Wike attached to the Form CF001 he submitted to INEC on November 2, 2018, for clearance to participate in the 2019 general election, was forged.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Rivers State governor that the Court of Appeal erred in granting the leave sought by Chinda to amend his brief, having wrongly titled the brief: ‘In the Federal High Court’, instead of ‘In the Court of Appeal’.