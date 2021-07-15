From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by a former Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu to upturned the order of Federal High Court, Kano forfeiting the $9.7m and £74,000 found in his Kaduna house to the Federal Government.

The dismissal followed the notice of discontinuance filed by the former GMD, Yakubu.

Meanwhile, the court had earlier dismissed an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), against the appeal for lack of merit.

The Commission is prosecuting Yakubu before a Federal High Court in Abuja over the recovered money.

The appeal was against the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which upheld the forfeiture order made by the Federal High Court in Kano.

When the appeal, marked: SC/639/2018, was mentioned, his counsel, Ahmad Raji(SAN) told the court that he filed a notice of discontinue on July 14, 2021.

Raji predicated his decision to withdraw the appeal on the fact that his client has another pending appeal before the Supreme Court, which challenges the propriety of his trial.

Counsel to the EFCC, Muhammed Abubakar, did not object to the decision by the appellant’s counsel to withdraw the appeal but sought an order of dismissal.

Ruling, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice Mary Peter-Odili first, dismissed the application by EFCC for the dismissal of the appeal for lack of diligent prosecution and proceeded to dismiss the appeal in view of the appellant’s notice of discontinuance.

