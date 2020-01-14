Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by Uche Nwosu, the brother in-law to the immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, challenging the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

A seven- member panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammed, took the decision after the appeal was withdrawn by counsel to Nwosu, Mr Solomon Umoh (SAN).

After the appeal was called, Umoh announced that based on the judgment of the Supreme Court in SC/1384/2019, his client has resolved to withdraw the appeal.

The application for the withdrawal of the appeal was not objected to by counsel to other respondents to the appeal.

Consequently, the appeal was dismissed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The Supreme Court had in the judgment in reference voided the candidature of Nwosu as the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) for the March 9, 2019 election over double nomination.

Justice Adamu Augie, who delivered the judgment, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal to the effect that Nwosu was not qualified to stand for the election.

The Court of Appeal had based its decision on the fact that Nwosu already had a valid ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice Augie in his judgment held that Nwosu could not benefit from his iniquity.

“The appellant cannot be allowed to benefit from his own iniquity,” he said, adding that the case rests on the issue of illegality and the court cannot be used to enforce illegalities.

A chieftain of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr Uche Nnadi, had dragged Nwosu before the court where it was held that he was not qualified to stand for election.