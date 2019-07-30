The Supreme Court has dismissed suit filed by Senator Gilbert Nnaji seeking disqualification of Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu State as senator representing Enugu East senatorial district.

The unanimous judgment came after the appeal was withdrawn by Nnaji having discovered that it was statute barred.

Justice Mary Odili, who delivered the lead judgment of the court accordingly dismissed the motion on notice brought by Nnaji.

The Enugu division of the Court of Appeal had in June, 2019, dismissed an appeal challenging the clearance of Chimaroke to contest the Enugu East senatorial district primaries by the PDP for lacking in merit.

Nnaji had in October 2018 approached an Abuja Federal High Court, asking that his name be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district.

He went to court, claiming that Nnamani was not present during the PDP screening of candidates and as such was not qualified to stand for the primary elections.

He further claimed that having come second in the election he was the rightful candidate.