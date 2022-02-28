From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has fixed May 27 for judgment in a suit by former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi seeking to stop his probe in alleged N96B fraud and alleged fraudulent sales of valued assets belonging to Rivers State.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola who led a 7-man panel of Justices of the Court announced the judgment date after talking arguments for and against the suit.

Amaechi, who is currently Minister of Transportation, is praying the apex court to prohibit Governor Nyesom Wike from investigating his 8-year tenure as executive governor of the state.

The former governor represented by Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, predicated his opposition to probe on the ground that it was aimed at witch-hunting him, to embarrass him, humiliate him and to as well disgrace him in view of his plotilical differences with his successor.

Wike who constituted a 7-man probe panel to probe Amaechi however, is asking the Supreme Court to dismiss Amaechi’s suit.

The governor, represented by Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, insisted that the the Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice George Omekeji was to look into how N96 billion was allegedly withdrawn from the Treasury of the state government and how it was expended.

Wike also said that the Commission of Inquiry was to look into the lawful or otherwise,sales of valuable assets of the state.

The listed valuable assets are Omoku Gas Turbine, Afam Gas Turbine, Trans Amadi Gas Turbine, Eleme Gas Turbine, Olympia Hotel and the award of contract for the execution of Mono Rail Project.

Amaechi’s suit at the High Court of Rivers State and Court of Appeal had earlier been dismissed prompting his coming to Supreme Court for remedy.