Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court will today commence hearing in the appeal seeking the disqualification of President Muhammadu Buhari from the 2019 presidential election over alleged act of perjury.

The appellants, Kalu Kalu, Labaran Ismail and Hassy El-Kuris had approached the Supreme Court to nullify the candidacy of President Buhari in the 2019 poll over allegations of perjury.

The appellants specifically wants Buhari’s nomination and subsequent victory at the February 23 presidential election nullified on the grounds that he lied on oath in his form CF 001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) for the purpose of clearance for the election.

The appeal lodged by a legal practitioner and two others is one among others slated for hearing on Monday, September 2, 2019 by the Supreme Court.

The appeal is against the decision of the Court of Appeal which had earlier dismissed the case on grounds that it was statute barred and as such cannot be heard.

In the Notice of Appeal marked: CA/A/436/2019, the appellants are asking the apex court for an order to set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal, and hear the matter on merit, and grant the reliefs sought in the Originating Summons.