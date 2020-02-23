Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A revered traditional ruler in Imo State, Eze Akujuobi Osuagwu, has disapproved of protests and demonstrations abroad by citizens of the state and politicians who are aggrieved by the Supreme Court judgement of January 14 which removed Emeka Ihedioha as state governor.

He noted that such protests and demonstrations would only put the state and the country in general in a bad light.

Osuagwu argued that since the Supreme Court has given its verdict by seven competent judges of the apex court, it would not be proper to challenge and continue protesting against the judgement.

Such actions, he noted, will only ridicule the judicial system. “Why do we continue to question the decision of the seven-man panel of judges that gave their verdict on Imo governorship election?” he asked.

“Protesting at embassies and European countries will not change the mindset of the churches, we would end up ridiculing ourselves and Nigeria.”

He maintained that instead of the protests and condemnation, the people should allow peace to prevail, urging the protesters to be patient and wait for the final pronouncement by the Supreme Court.

Osuagwu said: “What we should be praying for is in the state, taking our problems to foreign countries will not help us but create more problems. Since the Supreme Court has ruled, I expect Ihedioha to understand as a former lawmaker and move on. God gives power and God takes, God’s time is the best. I think he should support Governor Uzodinma to move the state forward.”