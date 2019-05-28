Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Linus Oota , Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the Supreme Court judgment declaring candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winners of the elections conducted in Zamfara State as imposition of strangers on people of the state.

Addressing newsmen shortly after several hours of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting at the party’s headquarters, the former Edo State governor, noted that the ruling party only got judgment that didn’t translate to justice in Zamfara.

He insisted that since the party could not appeal the apex court ruling, it can only take the case to the court of God.

The APC chairman added that if the court thought the ruling party was wrong, the justice would have demanded repeat of the polls.

“How can you ask me how I feel? If the people of Zamfara voted in the manner that they did and the court said that those votes were wasted.

“Meanwhile, at the time those votes were cast, a high court had ruled that those candidates were validly nominated. So, there is no justice when ground of technicalities, you imposed on the people of Zamfara State not just a man or a woman but a whole party candidates from governorship to senate and others that they didn’t elect.

“If the court thought we were wrong, the justice would have demanded that we repeat the election, but you cannot use technicalities because we are in a democracy. There is nothing democratic when the court impose strangers to govern a people but we understand that after the Supreme Court we can only go to the Court of God. To that extent, we must obey the court but what we got in Zamfara is a judgment that didn’t translate to justice,” he said. Asked whether the party will sanction APC members who took the party to court in Zamfara, Oshiomhole, declined comments.

Meawhile, National Vice Chairman, North Central of the APC, Alhaji Sulieman Wambai has revealed that the national secretariat of the party will go back to the Supreme Court to revisit it’s judgment on Zamfara.

He said that there will be a big problem in the nation’s democracy if the Supreme Court refuses to revisit the judgment.

Wambai told newsmen, yesterday, said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no power to reject APC candidates from the national secretariat of the party.

“We are appealing to APC supporters in Zamfara who came out in large numbers to vote for APC, we can still go back to the Supreme Court, we must go back to the court over Zamfara issue.

“They will have to revisit the judgement; they have to, if not there will be problem in our democracy.”