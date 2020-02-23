Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has said that the call for the review of the Supreme Court’s judgement on the governorship election in Kano State by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso was a clear indication of his total lack of understanding of judicial procedures.

A statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday stated that it was very surprising that Kwankwaso was calling for such a review on no grounds at all, considering the fact that his party was defeated on that polls.

He said the senator, who was quoted to have cited ‘’voter disenfranchisement and manipulation of judicial processes” as a reason for his call for the review of the Kano election, was only driven by his interest and by the recent development in Imo and Bayelsa states, which scenarios are in no way comparable to the scenario in Kano

Malam Garba pointed out that while some legal practitioners are looking at technical issues in the two cases, in Kano it is entirely a different game.

He said the petitioner (People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano failed to either substantively provide evidence that there was any irregularity in the election held on March 9 or produce direct evidence to prove to the courts that they were not defeated in the March 23 supplementary election.

“What the Supreme Court ruled was the affirmation of the judgement of the tribunal and Court of Appeal. That is to say, the PDP failed woefully to prove its case and that is the substance of the case. Therefore, there is no basis whatsoever for review of Kano case.”

The commissioner described the move as a failed agitation and part of a strategy to sustain the hope of his disillusioned supporters in the state.

He expressed optimism that the judiciary would not allow itself to be pushed to the path of anarchy in a futile attempt to subvert justice.

Malam Garba also called on the people of Kano State to shun the frolics of self-centred politicians who are always bent on heating up the polity to their disadvantage.