George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

There is strong indication that the erstwhile governorship aspirant of the All progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, may soon rejoin the party following the Supreme Court judgment which nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha in favour of Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Already, the veteran political warhorse has directed all his supporters and political associates to give their support to Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ararume, who gave the directive, weekend, during a meeting with his supporters in Owerri, said he was not surprised that the Supreme Court Judgment gave victory to Uzodinma, saying Ihedioha never won the election in the first place. “The judgment has just vindicated me, and I am happy justice came at last. We cannot fault their decision,” he said.

Prior to the judgment, he said “there was an alliance within me, Uche Nwosu, and Hope. The idea was to support Uche Nwosu, if there was a need for re-run between Ihedioha and Nwosu. We also agreed that if there was to be a total cancellation, the alliance will support me. But if the court declared Hope Uzodinma winner, we will support him, and that is where we are now”.

Araraume, who was the APGA governorship candidate during the 2019 general elections in Imo State, said he had no reason to personally fight Ihedioha whom he described as his younger brother, but faulted the process that brought him in as governor.