From Fred Itua, Abuja

Following the judgment of the Supreme Court earlier Thursday on the lingering All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Jude Okeke has revealed that ge remains the national chairman of the party.

He said the Supreme Court judgment didn’t decide the position of the national chairman of APGA. Okeke said the decision that made him chairman was not nullified.

He said: “Following the crisis and the full briefing of our lawyers, it has become imperative that we state some things. APGA is still firmly under the leadership of High Chief Jude Okeke as the Supreme Court did not nullify his Chairmanship of the Party.

“What the Supreme Court nullified was the judgment of the Kano Court of Appeal on the basis that issues of political Party leadership tussle is non-justiciable, but Kano Court of Appeal did not make Chief Jude Okeke Chairman and the Supreme Court did not nullify the NEC meeting decision that appointed him Chairman of APGA.

“The Supreme Court declared that issues of political party squabbles are non-justiciable hence did not declare Victor Oye as Chairman of APGA and neither did the Court of Appeal, Kano Division.

“The Deputy National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu has conceded to the Chairmanship of the Party of Chief Jude Okeke in line with the decision of the Supreme Court that internal party squabbles of political parties are non-justiciable and can only be resolved by political parties.

“The removal of Edozie Njoku from office by NEC of our Party still remains valid as this issue of his removal was never decided by the Court and still remains unchallenged.

“Jude Okeke, as national chairman, shall be calling a meeting of all relevant APGA stakeholders to resolve all pending leadership issues in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court.

“All APGA members should hold fast and remain resolute as we shall overcome in the end.”

